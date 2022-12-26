XSGD (XSGD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $334,130.14

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $50.88 million and $334,130.14 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004390 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $868.53 or 0.05160709 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00499027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29567571 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,785,485 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.