XYO Achieves Market Cap of $47.31 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $47.31 million and $335,814.25 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of XYO is 0.00372112 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $730,312.35 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

