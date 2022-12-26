yearn.finance (YFI) Price Tops $5,484.64

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,484.64 or 0.32586350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $200.94 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $853.72 or 0.05067505 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00497850 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.52 or 0.29497868 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.
