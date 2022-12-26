ZClassic Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $329,374.09 and $21.69 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00238712 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00076231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00054498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

