Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $145.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.81.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.