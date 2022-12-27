246,500 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 246,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,168,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

