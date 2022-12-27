36,735 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,763,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,626 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,978.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 514,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 497,787 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 620,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 352,045 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 309,801 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,550. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

