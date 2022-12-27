72,390 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,000. Waste Management makes up about 1.4% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $159.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.