9,696 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VUG traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

