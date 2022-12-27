Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AGD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 1,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,786 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

