Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:AGD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 1,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $12.34.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
