Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ASGI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. 1,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,840. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth $334,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 197.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

