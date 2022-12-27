abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.