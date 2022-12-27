Acadian Timber Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2144 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

