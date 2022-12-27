Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

TSE ADN traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$14.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.13. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$14.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$23.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadian Timber Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acadian Timber to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB lowered their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

