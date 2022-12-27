Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $265.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.18. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

