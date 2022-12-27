Accuvest Global Advisors Buys 52 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.67. 10,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,403. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

