Accuvest Global Advisors Buys 9,723 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

