Accuvest Global Advisors Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of HP by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,185 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 78,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,381. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

