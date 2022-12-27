Accuvest Global Advisors Has $279,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.31 on Tuesday, reaching $288.65. 132,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,537,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

