Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 88.7% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.96. 18,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,187. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $331.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.