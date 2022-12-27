Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $484,000 in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter worth $2,906,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

