Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $315.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

