Accuvest Global Advisors Purchases 7,447 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 62,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

BATS:ECH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,339 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.