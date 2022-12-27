Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $228,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $365,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 151,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,275,884. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 86,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,481 and have sold 274,182 shares valued at $12,223,433. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 127,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,708,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

