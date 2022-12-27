Accuvest Global Advisors Takes Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 0.27% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJUL. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJUL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $24.70.

