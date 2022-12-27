Accuvest Global Advisors Takes Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Accuvest Global Advisors owned approximately 1.09% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EAPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,231. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

