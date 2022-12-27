Acute Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for 0.2% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,252,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 504,190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 445.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 134,678 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,329,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,051,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,951. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.