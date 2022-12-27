Acute Investment Advisory LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

