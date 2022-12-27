Acute Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 106,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,723,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.4% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.86. 16,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,559. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

