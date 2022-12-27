Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.27

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00007497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $43.30 million and $458,600.35 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,854 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

