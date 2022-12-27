Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) versus Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Head to Head Survey

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) and Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bentley Systems and Advanced Human Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $965.05 million 10.50 $93.18 million $0.59 62.03 Advanced Human Imaging $320,000.00 32.81 -$16.43 million N/A N/A

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Human Imaging.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 17.37% 49.27% 7.76% Advanced Human Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Bentley Systems and Advanced Human Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.1% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Bentley Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bentley Systems and Advanced Human Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 Advanced Human Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bentley Systems presently has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.59%. Advanced Human Imaging has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,684.81%. Given Advanced Human Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Human Imaging is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Advanced Human Imaging on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, ProjectWise Design Review Service, and SYNCHRO; and asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear, and Seequent Central. In addition, it offers industry solutions comprising AssetWise Linear SUPERLOAD, AssetWise Linear Analytics, AssetWise Inspections, ContextCapture, OpenCities, OpenUtilities, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, Power Line, SPIDA, OrbitGT, sensemetrics, PlantSight, and WaterSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, geoscience subsurface engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as MyFiziq Limited and changed its name to Advanced Human Imaging Limited in March 2021. Advanced Human Imaging Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

