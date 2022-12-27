aelf (ELF) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $79.30 million and $6.06 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00026003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007411 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,339,629 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

