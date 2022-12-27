Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 89,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 476,820 shares.The stock last traded at $25.98 and had previously closed at $26.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $516.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

