AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Down 1.9%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

AirIQ Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.78 million and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 million for the quarter.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

