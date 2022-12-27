Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 504,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,809,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

