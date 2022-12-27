Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Alico has increased its dividend by an average of 91.3% per year over the last three years. Alico has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,944. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $180.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Alico had a net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Alico

In other news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alico by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alico by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Alico by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Alico by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

See Also

