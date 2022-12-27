Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) & Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Head-To-Head Survey

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adeia and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Adeia presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.23%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Adeia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adeia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adeia and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -41.90% 16.11% 8.45% Allegro MicroSystems 14.87% 16.87% 13.91%

Risk and Volatility

Adeia has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adeia and Allegro MicroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $877.70 million 1.13 -$55.46 million ($3.67) -2.58 Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 7.53 $119.41 million $0.61 49.57

Allegro MicroSystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Adeia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

