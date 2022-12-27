AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) Stock Position Boosted by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.99% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZBL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of AZBL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

