AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the first quarter valued at $809,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AZBO stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. 4,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,111. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

