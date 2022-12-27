América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

