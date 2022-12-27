American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

