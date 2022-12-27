Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 2,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

