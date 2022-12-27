Amplify Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,037 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,817 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy
Amplify Energy Price Performance
AMPY traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. 11,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,070. The stock has a market cap of $338.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.54. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 85.77% and a net margin of 14.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amplify Energy Company Profile
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.