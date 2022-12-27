Amplify Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,037 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,817 call options.

AMPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 150.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

AMPY traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. 11,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,070. The stock has a market cap of $338.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.54. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 85.77% and a net margin of 14.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

