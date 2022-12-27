Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $1.94

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $2.07. Amyris shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 47,597 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Amyris Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. Research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amyris by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071,616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 949,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth about $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

