Analyzing Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Canoo alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -216.72% -122.35% China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 132.98 -$346.77 million ($2.25) -0.46 China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46

This table compares Canoo and China Zenix Auto International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Zenix Auto International has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Zenix Auto International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canoo and China Zenix Auto International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 462.20%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About China Zenix Auto International

(Get Rating)

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.