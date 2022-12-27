Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 5.4%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 5,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,259,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Angi to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Angi’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth $6,055,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $7,322,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Angi by 354.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 961,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Angi by 2,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 654,457 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

