Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.09

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 960978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOUS. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Articles

