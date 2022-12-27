APENFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.84 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 3% lower against the dollar. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $121.84 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $848.58 or 0.05076682 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00500000 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.94 or 0.29625271 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

According to CryptoCompare, "APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper"

