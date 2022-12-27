Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aptiv by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after acquiring an additional 647,596 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 560,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Aptiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,960,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

