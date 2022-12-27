Aragon (ANT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.71 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00013048 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $94.57 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002300 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.30 or 0.05211032 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00498647 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.01 or 0.29545088 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
